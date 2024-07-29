Peter Rhodes on horses, house-building and Americans seeking divine help

Religion is a big deal in the States, while over here we are a nation of easy-going agnostics. So when it comes to electing politicians, we Brits are merely looking for managers while the Yanks are desperately seeking a saviour.

Brother Keir waves the banner high and serried ranks of British craftspeople roll up their sleeves and embark on the greatest housebuilding project in living memory. Their aim? To build 1.5 million new homes in the next five years.