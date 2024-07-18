Peter Rhodes on sharks, malaria, and the long-term effects of a near-assassination

As for the Lord Almighty saving the former president (a theory popular among American evangelists) well, who knows? First, God ensures the perimeter barriers at the rally are not too daunting. Then He enables the would-be assassin to climb on to a roof in full view of fans, but unseen by the cops. Finally, God tinkers with the laws of physics to deflect the bullet.

According to the old hymn, God moves in a mysterious way. Even allowing for that, when it came to the Miracle of Donald, why would the Almighty cut things so fine?