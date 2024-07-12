Peter Rhodes on a killer cat, the direction of politics and Tony Blair's love affair with Artificial Intelligence
Election trivia. In the torrent of statistics over the election period, you may have missed the fact that Larry, the 17-year-old cat known as Chief Mouser in 10 Downing Street, has now outlasted five prime ministers. And counting . . . ?
By Peter Rhodes
Published
It's strange how Tony Blair, who got so much wrong during his terms as prime minister, is now wheeled out as a wise old statesman with a font of knowledge for that young whipper snapper, Keir. I bet there's one golden rule for their meetings. Don't mention the war.
Considering the rise of far-right parties across our continent, the left-leaning Guardian asks with its usual hint of self-righteousness: “Is UK bucking Europe’s trend of moving to the right? To which the simple answer is, just wait and see.