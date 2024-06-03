Peter Rhodes on statues, betting and the price of dining without paying the bill

I noted in this column in February that the proposed statue to the Royal Navy's West Africa Squadron was unlikely to be erected in Portsmouth because it is “frankly a bit Victorian.” The design shows an heroic British naval officer posing dramatically as one slave shows off his shattered manacles and a female slave crouches in gratitude to her rescuer. I predicted it would be denounced for its “white saviour” imagery.

Sure enough, four months later, the project has hit a snag with the landowners reportedly claiming the statue is not “welcoming and inclusive.” A new site may be found but I suspect that, like Colston's effigy in Bristol, it may well end up in the nearest harbour.