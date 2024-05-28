Peter Rhodes on elections, champagne and handing over a poisoned chalice

I suppose, six days after the announcement in the rain, I really ought to wind myself up and say something dazzlingly insightful about the General Election. But it's a tedious outlook, isn't it?

No matter how the activists try to dress it up, this is an uninspiring contest between two very similar, vanilla-flavoured social-democratic parties fighting for a bland patch of centre ground with policies and spending limits so similar that you couldn't slip a playing card between them.

The most truthful thing anyone ever wrote about such contests was the poem On A General Election, a ditty by Hilaire Belloc (1870-1953). Although he doesn't name any party, Belloc is clearly reflecting on the defeat of a Conservative government and the election of a party which claims – unconvincingly – to be radical and different: