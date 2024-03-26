Peter Rhodes on Kate’s trolls, guns on the moon and the strangeness of our language

There was a glorious full moon a couple of nights ago, a so-called “worm moon.” Looking up, I couldn’t help wondering how much longer our moon will be associated with beauty, romance and dreams.

As the world’s corporations prepare to set up lunar colonies to quarry rare minerals, the moon is seen as a means of making money. Who will be the first person to take a gun to the Sea of Tranquillity?

Holier-than-thou corner. Now is the time for everyone in MSM – the mainstream media – to denounce the “vile online trolls” who texted such terrible things about Kate.

And yet wasn’t it the MSM who drew attention to the “vile online trolls,” thus encouraging people to go hunting on the internet for the grossest conspiracy theories?