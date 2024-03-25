Peter Rhodes on Bafta stars, people smugglers and the long, long campaign to get pension justice

The DWP, like any other government department, has an obligation to control its spending. A cynic might suggest that stringing out a compensation issue for as long as possible achieves this solemn duty by allowing plenty of time for the claimants to die. Unbelievable? No, entirely believable.

Unsurprisingly, The Crown (Netflix) is nominated for a crop of TV Bafta awards in May. While all eyes will be on Charles and Diana (Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki), I'll be hoping Salim Daw gets a gong. He plays Mohamed Fayed, a man who is often seen as a villain of the Diana tragedy, in a generous, amusing and humane light. You may find yourself weeping with him and for him. A fine performance.