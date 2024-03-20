Peter Rhodes on a shameful law, a cluck of chickens and the green-bin bill
A manhunt was launched in east London after two people were shot with a crossbow. Thankfully, both survived. But again it raises the question: why are these lethal weapons sold legally to anyone over 18?
By Peter Rhodes
Published
As I reported last week, the Home Office’s latest position on crossbows is that “the current laws strike the correct balance”.
In other words, not enough people have yet been killed or maimed by crossbows to warrant a simple change in the law. Shameful.
Oh, dear. The spin-doctors have been rummaging in the dressing-up box again.
A chorus line of people dressed as chickens wearing Rishi Sunak masks appears in Whitehall accusing the PM of being cowardly (chicken – geddit?) for not naming the date of the next general election.