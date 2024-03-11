Peter Rhodes on a Welsh turkey, a second Birmingham and discovering a much-loved old car

What's to be done? I can only suggest locking The Way away for a few years and then making a cheaper version and re-launching it as “cult” viewing. It worked for Blackadder.

It's like this after every Budget. First we get the upbeat stuff then, a few days later, the worrying stuff. Like the prediction from the Office of Budget Responsibility that net migration for the next few years will average 350,000, not the 290,000 forecast only a matter of months ago. This is the equivalent of a new Birmingham every three years - and we can barely cope with the battered, bankrupt old Brum we've already got.