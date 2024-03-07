Peter Rhodes on fake Trump, stroppy vicars and the unforgettable smell of a classic car
BBC Panorama has found dozens of “deepfake” images online, purporting to show Donald Trump socialising with ethnic minority supporters. At first sight, it looks as though the Orange Thing is enormously popular in black communities. But is he?
By Peter Rhodes
None of the Panorama images has been positively linked to Trump's campaign and, as BBC News admits: “Some are created by critics, others by supporters.”
And that's the problem with deep fakery. Once a certain sort of image has been shown to be manufactured, the natural human reaction is to regard all such images as bogus. The more you see Trump cosying up to black, Asian and Hispanic voters, the more you react with scepticism - and possibly with some anger at being taken for a fool.