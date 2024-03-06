Peter Rhodes on licences, mishearing things and a big secret that everyone knows
Technology marches on. A reader reports updating his driving licence online. From start to finish the new licence took just four days to arrive. Now, the human factor...
By Peter Rhodes
Under the rules, on receipt of your new licence, you must cut the old licence in two and send it to DVLA in Swansea. So at some stage you will have the old licence, the new licence and a pair of scissors, all in close proximity. You can guess what happened next.
The good news, I am told, is that DVLA has a most efficient process for helping people who have cut the wrong licence in two.