Peter Rhodes on rugby, bribery and the scandal of Britain's huge national debt

Who can argue with that? As a member of the scared, spindly, seven-stone, specky four-eyes brigade, I always regarded rugby as a form of attempted murder, enjoyed by some very dangerous people who seemed to spend most of their time in the showers.

Boris Johnson reacts to the academics' report by denouncing it as “demented Leftie effluvia” produced by “Regius Professors of Nambopambology”. The one-time Tory PM praises rugby as “one of the greatest sports ever invented” and a solution to the “problem” of teenage testosterone. I rest my case.