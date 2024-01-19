Peter Rhodes on an old college, a monarch's death and the 'appalling vista' that put postmasters behind bars
I referred recently to the University of Central Lancashire which is the uni I attended. Except that when I was there all those years ago it was plain old Harris College.
By Peter Rhodes
Published
I always took pride in being a lad from the tech, rather than a graduate. I recently discovered that when the place was founded in 1828 it was The Institution for the Diffusion of Knowledge. What a great name and what a fine mission statement. I wonder how many of today's universities have such a clear, confident vision of their purpose, or is it all about making money?