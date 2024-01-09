Peter Rhodes on crooked councils, the ultimate stealth tax and a nation riddled with cancer

This year the bills arrive a few days after the Guardian published research into the shocking scale of council corruption. In the past decade, almost ten per cent of councils in the UK have been subject to a corruption investigation. In 36 councils, staff and councillors have been accused of financial crime with dozens arrested and convicted.

So what's to be done? Unleash the watchdogs? Send in the fraud-busters? Not so easy. Rachel McKoy, president of the group Lawyers in Local Government, denounces “rotten, pervasive behaviours that create toxicity in a council” but admits frankly: “We don’t have an effective sanctions regime in this country.” In other words, all you can do is pay the bill and hope your council is one of the honest ones where councillors and their officials work for the public good, not for a fistful of fivers in a brown envelope.