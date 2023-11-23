Peter Rhodes on blood pressure, lifeboats and the joys of memory lane

An article in the British Dental Journal suggests it's time for dentists to offer BP tests. A pilot study in Wales revealed three-quarters of patients had high BP. Hardly surprising, is it?

Doctors are familiar with a spike in patients' BP triggered by medical surroundings, the so-called “white-coat syndrome”.

If a GP surgery can send your BP soaring, what will happen at the dentist's? You can almost feel your blood pressure rising the moment you enter the dental surgery and hear the whistle of the drill. I dare say reading this item may have the same effect. My apologies.

***

Five years ago after an episode afloat, I sent the Royal National Lifeboat Institution a one-off gift of £50. Foolishly, I did it online with my postal details. Ever since I have been bombarded with RNLI appeals, offers and suchlike stuff, all produced and printed to the highest quality. How long, I wonder, before the mail-shots from the RNLI eclipse the value of my 50 quid?

Someone once told me the best way to make a single payment to any charity is to post a cheque, with no covering letter, to the charity's head office. The cheques are always cashed and there's no follow-up appeal.

***

Our local building society has decorated its office with a huge photo of our town in what looks like the early 1950s. What strikes you is the number of small independent shops: the butcher, the baker, the tailor, the antique dealer, the little garage with a couple of petrol pumps, and so on. Today's main street is all coffee shops, restaurants, nail bars and charity shops plus one supermarket.

The 2023 street caters for most of our needs and we are healthier, fitter, better nourished, more mobile and infinitely more sophisticated and individualistic than those 1950s pedestrians in their drab overcoats, hats and demob suits.

So why do we look at that 70-year-old image of Ford Populars and little shops, and sigh wistfully for the Land of Lost Content?