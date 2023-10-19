Peter Rhodes on hunting ghosts, saving dialects and the British troops who were not “our” troops

Wilko employee spurned three chances to return cash stolen in months before retailer's collapse
Premium
West Midlands Police has asked motorists to share their dashcam footage of dangerous drivers. Unsurprisingly, some law-abiding drivers have voiced misgivings on social media, including the fear of themselves being called as a witness to authenticate the video evidence in court.
This issue goes deeper. We are on the verge of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) revolution when it will be difficult to take anything we see in digital images or video at face value. What is the future for spy cameras? I like to think great brains are working on this.