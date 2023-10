In December 1987 I was in Israel on a routine press trip which suddenly turned into something darker. A few nights before our arrival, two Palestinian guerillas had flown into northern Israel on hang gliders. One of them surprised an Israeli army unit and killed six soldiers before he was shot dead. The so called “Night of the Gliders” triggered the first Intifada. Israel, then as this week, was in a state of shock and grief and was deeply embarrassed at being caught-off guard.