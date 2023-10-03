Peter Rhodes on power cuts, trains (again) and the wrong sort of statistics

For example, has anyone calculated the effects of thousands of Welsh drivers who have not exceeded 20mph for many months suddenly venturing on to a 70mph motorway and discovering they no longer have the skills for such driving? Britain's traditional road network, with limits of 30-50mph, is not a racetrack but it is a place where you can improve your driving skills. Take that away and how many additional motorway crashes will result? Has anyone done the sums? Or are these the wrong kind of statistics?