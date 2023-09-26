Peter Rhodes on good libraries, controversial X-rays and HS2, the end of an imperial dream

To recap. HS2, which promised to lop 20 minutes off the rail time from Birmingham to Euston for a mere £30 billion, is now promising a slower trip from Birmingham to Old Oak Common, a station six miles away from Euston, for a mere £100 billion.

Meanwhile, the original architect of HS2, Tony Blair's old chum Lord Adonis, is keeping quiet, to the dismay of his local paper the Camden New Journal. It offers the challenge: “Lord Andrew Adonis! Come out, come out wherever you are!” and goes on: “Lord Adonis and the other high-ranking politicians like him have promised us a world-class railway but have left us with a world-class hole in the ground.”

My theory is that HS2 was never really about trains in England. It was a project for the European Union, part of a vast high-speed network extending from Istanbul to Glasgow, knitting the Euro-empire together for all time. This EU “Core Network” scheme reminds me of Cecil Rhodes' vision of constructing a railway the length of Africa, from Cape Town to Cairo. As with HS2, the dream was seductive but the money never added up.

So back to today and the burning question: how, in a clean, green and recyclable manner, can southbound HS2 travellers get from Old Oak Common to central London? Hansom cabs, perhaps?