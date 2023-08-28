Peter Rhodes on a democracy, a gangster state and the fusion of two comedy legends

On June 29 I suggested that, no matter how we spelt or pronounced the name of the Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, we'd soon be preceding it with “the late.” Not a difficult prediction, was it?

Meanwhile, no surprises in India beating Russia to the moon. India is a functioning democracy, using science for the benefit of all. Russia is a gangster state whose lunar ambitions are an extension of a military programme which has perfected the lobbing of missiles into theatres, shopping centres and nurseries.

