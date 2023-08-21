Peter Rhodes on a TV drama, a pub's new name and turning summer into spring for the cameras

Simply The House?

On a day trip to Leamington Spa, we found filming in progress for an ITVX drama Joan, due to be screened next year. It seemed the whole centre of Leamington had been cordoned off for the event. Hordes of bright young things in hi-viz jackets politely kept the gawping public at bay for what looked like the shooting of a really significant scene.

And yet it is typical of film-making that a day's hard work can end up as a split-second interlude or, just as likely, the digital equivalent of a snake of video tape on the cutting-room floor.

I recall some years ago driving into the Yorkshire Dales village of Burnsall where a film crew was busy transforming the green into a cricket pitch. Thousands of plastic daffodils were being planted, turning a summer day into spring, and workmen were busy building a cricket pavilion. It took them all day. We decided this vast enterprise was probably for an episodes of All Creatures Great and Small but a few weeks later it popped up on telly. All that building, planting, digging, hammering and filming had gone into making a single 30-second advert for a bank.

Incidentally, a sticker on your car declaring “film crew at work” seems to have much the same effect on traffic wardens as that old favourite “doctor on call.”