Peter Rhodes on food portions, farm finances and mouse prints in the frying pan

Premium
By Peter RhodesPeter RhodesPublished: Comments

That, presumably, was summer. I sat out one evening, necking a particularly fine vintage of Frosty Jack's and watching a combine harvester, big as a battleship and twice as noisy, bringing in the harvest half a mile away.

Harvesting a profit (
Harvesting a profit (

I've never understood the finances of farming. First you spend £850,000 on a harvester. Then you reap a field of grain which is turned into flour to make buns. Then the bun people pay you enough to pay for the combine and deliver a profit, too. Beyond me.

Peter Rhodes
Opinions
Voices
Peter Rhodes

By Peter Rhodes

Award-winning columnist and blogger. Keeping an eye on the tribulations and trivia of a fast-changing world

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News