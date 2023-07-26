Peter Rhodes on scrapping shops, tugging forelocks and witnessing A-bomb blasts

By Peter Rhodes

Our changing language. A report on a massive gated development for the super-rich near a Scottish village quotes a local as complaining: “None of us will ever set foot in it unless we want to tug a furlong.” Or a forelock, perhaps?

ULEZ – a vote loser
ULEZ – a vote loser

Talking of redevelopment, Housing Secretary Michael Gove is reportedly planning to change the rules to make it easier for families to extend their homes and for companies to convert failed town-centre shops into housing.

