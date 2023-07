The troubled Derwentside immigration removal centre was criticised by a prison watchdog this week for, among other failings, its poor location and slow Wi-Fi. It is apparently run by a private firm charging £100,000 per year for each detainee, or £8,300 per month. In contrast, UK families who take Ukrainian refugees into their homes are paid £350 per month, rising to £500, presumably by the Department of Tightfistedness.