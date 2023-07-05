Peter Rhodes on healthy minds, secret voting and happy hunting for Harriet

Harriet Harman on the hunt?

So, hands up, anyone who is surprised that nobody put their hands up. Thought so; nobody.

Ms Bruce would probably have got another no-hands results if she had asked who voted Tory at the last General Election, who smacks their kids and who looks at porn on the internet. You'd get a slightly different result, however, if you asked the same questions in the privacy of a voting booth.

Now, after the Appeal Court setback for the Rwanda plan, some Tories are proposing a national referendum on whether Britain should quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), to give us greater powers to chuck out bogus asylum seekers without those pesky Euro-courts interfering.

In effect, it would be a referendum on migration, with a secret ballot and no-one knowing how you voted. I'm fairly sure the UK population would vote to quit the ECHR with a big majority, while future members of the Question Time audience would swear blind they never voted for it, honestly.

It's been a good time for Harriet Harman. Last month, as chair of the Commons' privileges committee, she had the satisfaction of seeing Boris Johnson “convicted” of lying to Parliament. A few days later, as chair of the Fawcett Society, she rejoiced as the press watchdog Ipso denounced Jeremy Clarkson's Sun column on Meghan as “sexist”.

That's two middle-aged male scalps in a couple of weeks. For a feminist it doesn't get any better.

The ideal young man possesses, in the old Latin maxim “Mens sana in corpore sano”, a healthy mind in a healthy body. Today's gym culture tends to overlook the first bit.