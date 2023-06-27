Peter Rhodes on the Titan horror, a radio legend's boast and making the Vikings pay

Jenni Murray – tempting fate?

This is a case of either tempting fate or creating a hostage to fortune, or possibly both. It's certainly not something that any elderly public figure should commit to print, at least not without first touching a good, solid piece of wood.

Give thanks that the submersible Titan suffered a “catastrophic implosion.” It would have been a shattering, explosive event lasting a fraction of a second and the passengers may not have known anything about it. Any other scenario, including slow asphyxiation or hypothermia, does not bear thinking about, especially for Shahzada Dawood whose last hours might have been an agony of regret for taking his teenage son Suleman along for the ride. To oblivion, instantly. There are worse ways to go.

My continuing saga with BT involved waiting for a landline phone call in a two-hour time window. You know the drill: stay home, keep alert, avoid distractions and above all be next to the phone for when the call comes. Nothing happened for two hours and then three things happened at once. The postie called with a parcel. As I opened the door a big, friendly and hopelessly lost dog bounded into the house and charged around the ground floor, barking approvingly. And at that precise moment, the lady from BT called. I asked her to hang on while I rounded up a retriever. I bet she doesn't get many replies like that.

The dog? Never saw it again. It was one of those half-trained pooches whose dimwit owners let them off the lead in the countryside, thinking they can control the dog. And then the dog sees a rabbit . . .