Peter Rhodes on commas, Kylie and devoting your life to punctuation

I met Truss at an awards ceremony in the 1990s where we turned out, in a room full of air-kissing celebrities and luvvies, to be the only people who didn’t know everybody else. We sat together, united in obscurity: Unknown Provincial Hack and That Apostrophe Woman. You would not imagine that someone devoting her life with monastic single-mindedness to the difference between it’s and its would be such great company.

Anyway, all these years later, I’m glad to have read her book, even if it does make you hyper-sensitive (or should that be hypersensitive?) to your own use of dots, dashes, commas, colons, and all the rest. Did I really need that last comma?

I was impressed by Truss spotting the casual abandonment of full stops so long ago. Today, kids tend to end texts which are meant to be a statement of fact not with a full stop but with a question mark (“London’s a great place?”) which may explain why so many young people end their sentences on a higher note. Just like Kylie?

Twenty years after publication, I’m not sure Eats, Roots & Leaves has had much impact on how we express ourselves. While some great writers are prepared to come to blows over a misplaced hyphen, Joe Public still scatters commas like tadpoles and it’s a rare greengrocer whose stock doesn’t include carrot’s, apple’s or onion’s.