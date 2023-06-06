Peter Rhodes on a chalk man, a spate of thefts and why people hate inheritance tax

Cost of Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension rockets to £650 million
Historians may rage, locals may sneer and ramblers may despair but I understand the decision by a cheese company to remove the male member of Cerne Abbas Giant on its labels.
Cerne Abbas Giant is carved into a chalk hillside in Dorset. For centuries he has been, in the modern words of one commentator, “clearly a binary giant who has a large phallus”. Or to put it another way, he is BGWLP. And in a perfect word the Giant would be displayed on the cheese packets in all his glory.