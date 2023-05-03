Peter Rhodes on mugs, apathy and a hint of North Korea at the Coronation

The Coronation mug

A YouGov survey tells us that 75 per cent of people aged between 18 and 24 do not care “very much” or “at all” about the Coronation . This alleged apathy is hailed as proof that the long-term future of the Monarchy is at risk. Maybe so. But something's missing. Unless we know how 18-24 years olds felt about the monarchy 10 or 20 years ago, we have nothing to compare the latest figures with, and no way of knowing whether youthful apathy is growing, shrinking or, as I suspect, much the same. According to the old saying, youth is wasted on the young. So is tradition.

Meanwhile, His Majesty is in danger of pushing his luck. We may enjoy the spectacle of the Coronation, and not grumble too much about the bill. But a mass ceremony of swearing allegiance to the King? It's all a bit North Korean, isn't it?

The average loyal Brit's commitment to the Crown is a personal thing. It does not need some great national chant of fiefdom. Indeed, it is rather offensive to be asked to recite the so-called Homage of the People; it might even spark rows between those who speak up and those who prefer to keep silent. Be wary if you find yourself next to an uber- monarchist wearing a plastic Union Jack bowler hat who is on his ninth pint at the street party. A strange and unpredictable breed.

Meanwhile, where are Charles's Coronation mugs? For the late queen's Coronation in 1953 every primary-school pupil was given a commemorative mug. My older brother got one but I, as a pre-schooler, did not. This rankled for many years until I snapped one up at a market stall. My first toast on Coronation Day will be from that mug.