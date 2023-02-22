Peter Rhodes on exporting Poms, smoke-free air and God's place in natural disasters

New Year's Eve at Sydney Harbour. Photo: AP/Mark Baker

So that's two national problems. Here's the answer to both. Encourage the disillusioned to migrate to Oz or NZ on assisted passages, as in the post-war days of the “Ten Pound Poms.” Millions of UK homes thus become empty, property prices tumble, everyone who wants a house can afford one and vast inheritances are avoided.

I see only one difficulty. We could end up creating such a fair and contented society here in Britain that all the Ten Pound Poms come home.

Why does God allow catastrophes like the Syria/Turkey earthquake to happen? Atheists have no problem with this great theological puzzle. God allows it to happen because He doesn't exist and religion is basically 2,000 years of talking to the weather.

If you believe in God, on the other hand, the arguments get much more complex. Like the one suggested by one of the God-botherers on The Moral Maze (Radio 4) who said we should not believe God is all-powerful. Why not? Because the images we have of Him, as Jesus in the manger and on the cross, show not power but powerlessness.

This seems to leave us with the curious prospect of a deity who would really love to prevent earthquakes but isn't quite up to it. So why would anyone pray to Him?