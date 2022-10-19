Peter Rhodes on a new poster, an enigmatic greeting and an age before mayonnaise

Oh, dear. The King meets the PM

“Back again, dear oh dear,” muttered King Charles as he greeted Liz Truss at their weekly chinwag. And that was it. Five little words and no explanation. Was anyone else reminded of his father Prince Philip's tendency to say whatever came into his head? Historically, they used to say the “royal disease” was haemophilia. Maybe now it's footinmouthitis.

Unlikely moment in All Creatures Great and Small (C5), set in the war years, when a working-class Yorkshire lad said his favourite sandwich filling was egg mayonnaise. Hardly. Posh folk in London may have known about mayonnaise in the 1940s but it hardly featured in provincial English life for another 20 years.

It was 1966 before I first encountered mayonnaise, on a school trip to France. Back home, I recreated my Parisian breakfast of egg mayonnaise using Heinz Salad Cream. My mother, a plain cook from Yorkshire, took a dim view of this continental extravagance.

Still in t'Dales, I wonder how many viewers of All Creatures Great and Small grasped the significance of the hat band worn by Mrs Hall's sailor son. It was “HMS Repulse.” Prepare for heartbreak.

If the Liz Truss debacle has taught us anything it is that if a political party wants to change leader in mid-term, the new leader must be committed to the party's last election manifesto. It is dishonest and grossly unfair to saddle the nation with a package of policies that nobody voted for. Another useful lesson is not to be bound by political correctness. How many Tories voted for Liz Truss because she is a woman and they did not want to be accused of misogyny by voting against her?