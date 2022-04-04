Peter Rhodes on 'beloved' Boris, public speaking and a close encounter of the deer kind

Deer neighbour

It's the one about the journalist who is invited, via a phone message, to speak at a technical college on the subject “The importance of breast-feeding.” It's only after he's done lots of research and delivered his speech to a somewhat puzzled audience that he discovers they'd been expecting him to talk on “The importance of press freedom.”

It is one thing to know, as an academic point or a game-winner in a pub quiz, that there are two million deer in Britain and that this is the highest figure for at least 1,000 years. It is quite another to encounter one over your garden fence. Blimey. Big, aren't they?

A group of seven roe deer were galloping through the meadows down the lane from us in midwinter. Today, they are grazing in ones or twos and, according to naturalists, doing terrible damage to woodland and crops. A few days ago, one was quietly relaxing in the sunshine close to our house and took no notice of me, only 50 yards away. The strangest thing about deer is how quickly they become normalised. The first time you encounter them you rush to spread the news and grab your camera. But within a few days they're just “the deer,” and you hardly look twice.

A survey of Ukrainians shows Boris Johnson's approval rating is second only to that of their own heroic President Volodymyr Zelensky. Boris is said to be “beloved” in Ukraine. I bet the champagne corks are popping in Downing Street,

However (in politics there is always a however), world history is littered with the remains of politicians who were popular in other countries but despised back home. On foreign tours, Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev and Bill Clinton were all feted, even as their popularity was nose-diving in their own lands.