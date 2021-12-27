Notification Settings

Peter Rhodes looks back on a year of Census, floods and making history - with jabs

By Peter Rhodes

As 2022 approaches, this is how the year 2021 unfolded in this column...

York Minster - hard up?

January: Tony Blair's old mate Lord Adonis says the campaign to rejoin the EU starts now. Only in his own fevered imagination, I fancy.

February: One reader admits she had a lump in her throat (on being jabbed against Covid-19): “It felt like making history, being part of something bigger, something global.”

March: On the 2021 Census: What will historians 200 years from now make of the bewildering so-called professions of 2021? What on earth was a blogger, a vlogger, an influencer, an exhaust-pipe fitter, a vicar or a reality star?

April: How can India reconcile its creaking, ramshackle health-care system with the fact that every year the Indian space programme gobbles up 2,000 million dollars?

May: The art of diplomacy is being the one not to blink first. I couldn't help noticing that the new US Secretary of State is Antony Blinken.

June: York Minster reports a £2.3 million deficit, the result of Covid lockdown decimating the tourist trade. I dare say the Lord will provide, although it will probably be the taxpayers who sign the cheques.

July: The EU is bunging the Dutch mussel industry more than £770,000 to promote mussel eating among reluctant 25-35 year-olds. That's one more Euro-bill we won't have to pay.

August: Britain's climate tsar, Alok Sharma, admits driving a diesel car but insists: “My next car will be an electric vehicle.” In other words, as the old prayer goes, “Lord, make me better – but not yet.”

September: Camilla Long declares in the Sunday Times that Michael Gove “has been the most influential politician of the last decade.” Not Nigel Farage, then?

October: The second jab: Avoid too many layers. Bare those arms for this great national effort. In the spirit of Lord Kitchener's famous recruiting poster, Your Country Needles You.

November: Rain, more rain, local flooding, washed-out bridges, piles of rubbish, rats, queues and all-pervading dankness. I bet the first resolution agreed by the COP26 delegates will be never, ever to meet again in Glasgow.

December: Abba blather. My profound thanks to the reader who points out that if Benny and Bjorn had been Steve and Dave, the group would have been Asda.

Peter Rhodes

By Peter Rhodes

Award-winning columnist and blogger. Keeping an eye on the tribulations and trivia of a fast-changing world

