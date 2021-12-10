Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Peter Rhodes on kids in smog, dealing with Mr Angry and bright young things in Whitehall

By Peter RhodesPeter RhodesPublished:

Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes.

The Fall of Kabul
The Fall of Kabul

Trolling through eBay, I came across a boat described as “relisted due to timewaster.” In the entire history of commerce, has branding somebody a timewaster ever encouraged a sale? I doubt it. At best the seller casts himself as short-tempered, and who wants to do business with Mr Angry? At worst, it raises the suspicion that the “timewaster” discovered something seriously wrong with the goods. Relisted due to rust-finder?

It may be, as a 25-year-old whistleblower claims, that confusion, bad decisions, a short-hours culture and staff working from home caused the Foreign Office to abandon loyal Afghan staff to the mercies of the Taliban as Kabul fell. Or it may be that 25-year-olds shouldn't have been allowed anywhere near the Afghanistan mess in the first place.

It takes older, wiser and more sceptical heads to begin to understand the tangled tapestry of Afghanistan. Corruption in the West-backed Kabul government was not a matter of occasional backhanders. It happened on an industrial scale. Some army battalions simply did not exist; their payroll was siphoned off by officials, their weapons found their way into Taliban armouries. How are bright young things, raised in today's snowflake culture of trust, respect and endless goodwill, expected to comprehend and deal with such depths of duplicity?

And how are these young people expected to understand how quickly a corrupt regime can simply melt away? While so-called experts were predicting that Kabul might hold out for 90 days, wiser and more experienced heads remembered the collapse of Saigon on a single day in April, 1975. There must, of course, be an inquiry into the foreign Office's performance as Kabul fell. It could start by establishing the average age of those on duty.

My recent piece on smogs of yesteryear reminds a reader of a morning in the 1960s when he and his brother set out on their usual mile-and-a-half walk to school. They were accustomed to dense fog. A favourite game was to find a thick patch in the middle of a field, spin around a few times and try to pick up their bearings.

But one morning, “even in those carefree days,” their parents ruled the fog was too dense and drove the lads to school instead. For the record, the boys were aged six and seven.

Peter Rhodes
Opinions
Voices
Peter Rhodes

By Peter Rhodes

Award-winning columnist and blogger. Keeping an eye on the tribulations and trivia of a fast-changing world

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News