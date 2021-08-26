Peter Rhodes on the threat to HS2, a memorable date with a blonde and Drag Race breaks a glass ceiling

Tracy Brabin - HS2 fan

This week, for the first time in more than a year, I dared to venture inside a pub to order a drink from the bar. It was worth the wait. I always imagined this moment would involve a pint of British bitter. But on a hot August day a beer from Brussels caught my eye and fitted the bill perfectly. A memorable Belgian blonde. Why, what were you thinking?

Male midwives, female truckers, blokes as ballerinas and women joining the Commandos. You may reckon there's not a single gender-based glass ceiling that remains to be smashed. Especially when you hear that one of the contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC iPlayer) is a woman called Victoria Scone, real name Emily. That's right, the female impersonator, as they used to be called, is a female. How much further can equality go?

Extinction Rebellion is back, blocking streets, causing distress and proving once again that sometimes, when an organisation grandly claims to be acting for “the people,” the first victims are people.

Reacting to the news that the eastern branch of HS2 might be scrapped, Tracy Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire, thunders that it is essential as “part of a joined-up transport system that connects people to better jobs, better education, and more opportunities.” Stirring stuff, our Trace. But wouldn't it be better to bring the education, jobs and opportunities to the communities, rather than expect folk to get on a train to reach them? If we're trying to build a greener Britain we must travel less, not more.

Some weeks ago, as I reported, my bank demanded to know my mobile-phone number, on pain of halting future card purchases. I had no choice but to comply. This week comes a letter from the bank. In their version of events: “We received a request from you to update your mobile number.” Lies, damned lies and letters from banks.