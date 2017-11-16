Peter Rhodes on a bright young writer and trolls within trolls

I WATCHED The Boy with the Topknot (BBC2, Monday), Sathnam Sanghera's tale of growing up in Wolverhampton in a family stalked by mental illness. Later, I picked up the copy of his book he presented to me nine years ago. In the acknowledgments he noted: "I would like to thank Peter Rhodes . . . for giving me my first break in journalism." I'm proud of helping this gifted young writer to get started in his career although, to be honest, I can't recall doing much more than offering a few tips. The real leap forward in Sathnam Sanghera's life came from something once available to millions of bright working-class kids. A grammar-school education.

PUZZLED by the curious case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman held in jail in Iran? It helps to know about an organisation called BBC Media Action. Founded in 1999, it is described as 'the BBC's international development charity', although technically it is independent from the Beeb. Its mission statement declares: "We use the power of media and communication to help reduce poverty and support people in understanding their rights." This may sound terribly worthy and noble in the democratic West. However, if you are running a religious dictatorship in the Middle East, you may not be so keen on people knowing their rights. You might even take the view that BBC Media Action is a political organisation trying to interfere in your affairs.

THE link with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe? As a BBC report puts it, rather dismissively: "Many years ago she worked for BBC Media Action." In fact,she worked for the organisation from February 2009 to October 2010. This is all in the public domain. Her family knows it. The UK Government knows it. The Iranians certainly know it. And when this tragic affair is finally settled, questions will be asked about BBC Media Action. We might start by asking whether it's wise for Auntie Beeb to lend her name to it.

PARAMEDICS on an emergency call in Birmingham found this message on their ambulance: "You may be saving lives but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive." A paramedic posted the note on social media. But why? We pay paramedics to save lives, not to turn their job into photo-opportunities, nor to score points off members of the public who offend them. The paramedics could not have known the mental state of the person writing the note, nor the effects on him - or on neighbourhood relationships - of blabbing it online. It may be hard to believe in this Twitter-obsessed age but there are times when the best thing you can do with your smartphone is leave it in your pocket.

IF Moscow really is planting fake news to bring down the West, expect it to be a well-concealed operation. You know how it is. You open one Russian troll and there's another troll inside . . .