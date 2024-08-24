Mark Andrews – Butcher's beef about human rights, laptops in prison, and more traffic restrictions on the way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Admittedly, he didn't seem especially cheerful 30 years ago, either, when he was known as the Butcher of Bosnia for introducing the policy of 'ethnic cleansing', and ordering 'that every able-bodied Bosnian Muslim male from Srebrenica be killed'.

The great news is that he is now gracing Britain with his presence, serving a whole-life sentence for genocide at Albany prison on the Isle of Wight. The bad news is that he is suing the UK government for a breach of his human rights, because the food isn't up to scratch, and he doesn't have a laptop computer in his cell.

Now I'm sure he only wants a laptop to watch heartwarming videos of cute puppies and kittens, or maybe use his vast wealth of experience to spread a bit of peace and harmony around the world. But really, what goes on in the mind of a man who thinks it's perfectly reasonable to wipe out 8.500 people on the basis of their ethnicity, but a breach of his human rights not to have a computer in his cell?

* * *

Maybe if Rad is so unhappy with life in this country, we should offer him a transfer to a more hospitable host. I bet them authorities in Iran, Iraq or Afghanistan would be delighted to host the man who made it his mission to exterminate every able-bodied Muslim. And he could be a great bargaining chip when it comes to bringing peace to the Gaza strip.

* * *

Radovan must be really gutted that his 40-year sentence, imposed in 2016, was later increased to a whole-life tariff. What with the Government's early release scheme, they would probably be thinking of letting him out soon.

* * *

On the other hand, we should thank Karadzic for revealing to us that there are 80 UK prisons where inmates are equipped in their cells.

It this what the dripping-wet brigade mean when they talk about 'Victorian conditions'?

You don't even get luxuries like that in a five-star hotel. At this rate they'll be giving them satellite television, spa baths and room service. I shudder to think what Mr Mackay would have made of it.

* * *

Louise Haigh, the new Transport Secretary, says she will end the 'culture war' on our roads, by giving councils more freedom to impose 20mph-hour limits, and London-style 'low traffic neighbourhoods'.

Yep, a bit like the hugely successful 30mph limit on the Wolverhampton ring road. Which not only added to journey times, but also saw a 53 per cent increase in the number of crashes since it was introduced.