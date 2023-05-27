Mark Andrews: Kaleb solves the food crisis, an extramarital affair with a chatbot, and why turning towns into housing estates is not regeneration

Heath Hayes FC gone: The dispute that led to the end (or not) of the football club
Premium
With food prices rocketing by 19 per cent in one year, the Prime Minister decided to do something about it. He held a summit at Downing Street.
Now you might imagine that would involve summoning supermarket bosses and farmers' leaders, and banging a few heads together. Asking how the Government can help in terms of getting rid of red tape, but also demanding tangible benefits in return. A bit of stick and carrot, if you like.