Mark Andrews – Rishi must try harder, and why Harry will rue the day he went Spare over his brother

If I had a fight with my brother that left me with a broken necklace and a scratch from a dog bowl, I don't think I would be sharing it. And I certainly wouldn't telephone my therapist.
For all the travails of recent years, Harry still had, until now, a vestige of street cred based on his army service and the fact he had been a bit of a lad in his youth. Now, with a few ill-judged sentences, that is all gone.
* * *
Meanwhile referring to critics of Harry's wife Meghan, shadow minister Lisa Nandy asks: "What could it be about a young, intelligent woman of colour who uses her voice that upsets them so much?"
Maybe it is not so much the 'woman of colour' bit, but rather the 'using her voice' which grates.
As a rule, I'm broadly supportive of the idea of a constitutional monarchy, with two provisos: that it is scrupulously impartial, and that it exists to serve, not lead. That means royals keeping their opinions to themselves, and never displaying the slightest hint of ego. Meghan doesn't seem to have got the hang of that yet.
* * *
Not that she is the only one, by any means. Indeed, it could be said that the present King has sailed pretty close to the wind in the past, with his 'spider letters' and views on architecture and the environment.
But he does appear to have mellowed, and learned that you cannot be a royal and an activist.
Maybe if Harry and Meghan spent a little less time 'using their voices', and a bit more listening and serving, they might be surprised at how forgiving the British public can be.
* * *
The Prime Minister's proposal for compulsory maths lessons for sixth-formers misses the point.
The problem with our education system is not that Britain is crying out for experts in pure maths with mechanics, it is that too many kids leave primary school without a basic grasp of the Three Rs.
At least part of this is due to curriculums now being loaded with all manner of airy-fairy add-ons, including classes about social media, transgender issues, relationship advice, and healthy eating. Which means less time learning maths. If kids can't count by the time they're 16, it's a bit late to worry.