Cathy Dobbs: My son fears dogs but I blame the owners

As you know dogs are allowed to go pretty much anywhere. Pubs and restaurants are keen to let us know that they are dog friendly. It’s as though no one can bear to leave the house without their furry companion.

Sadly, it makes life harder for those that don’t like dogs, or have had a bad experience with them. If only we could trust that people had control of their dogs and there would be no barking during dinner, or jumping up during a walk. But they don’t – people have spent thousands on buying their dogs and don’t want to invest the time it takes to train them.

The dogs are not the problem – it’s the owners!

***

If you are working, you may have a bit of cash in your pocket but are time-poor. Would nurses, junior doctors and teachers be so upset about their above-average salary and generous pension if they weren’t so overworked?

At the same time, people not working are time-rich and often money-poor. I’ve found that an easy way to spot who works and who doesn’t is by how fast they walk around town at lunchtime. Those in busy jobs do a 10-minute dash to grab lunch, while those not working walk at a snail’s pace.

The worker has to perfect the art of dodging those slower moving. Strangely, this fast and slow pattern often carries on after retirement. The pensioners that dash about have often been busy workers – it seems old habits die hard.

***

I’ve often extolled the virtues of Clacton-on-Sea to friends with its modern pier, sandy beaches and usual seaside fayre. We go at least once a year and when posting pictures of the beach on Facebook people have asked if we are in the Maldives.

The people are a bit rough and ready, but nothing worse than I see out in Wolverhampton on a typical workday. So it’s disappointing to see that Which? has put it as the joint worst seaside town in the UK with Skegness.

It seems the best in the country is Bamburgh, in Northumberland, followed by Dartmouth, in Devon. Can I just say, at the time of writing this the weather says expensive Bamburgh is 7 degrees and raining while cheap as chips Clacton is 12 degrees and sunny – I rest my case.