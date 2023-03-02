Cathy Spencer on Dahl books, our rubbish-strewn roads and the fruit and veg shortage

In the past week, one online bookseller has said that sales of Dahl’s original books have gone up by 600 per cent. This has, of course, ruffled a few feathers at Puffin so now they are trying to claw back some profits by introducing a Roald Dahl Classic Collection. Readers can rest assured they are now able to read Dahl’s original words and not a watered-down version – that is if they haven’t decided to snub the publisher.

Once again people in the UK are sending companies a clear message – Go woke, go broke. Let’s hope Puffin learns from this debacle and doesn’t start tampering with the other books they publish. Maybe Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein wouldn’t be ‘hideously deformed’ but instead ‘physically challenged’ while Jules Vernes’ Phileas Fogg would be gender fluid.

***

After seeing the recent Gucci collection, which looked like a parade for the seriously malnourished, it’s reassuring to know that they haven’t been hired to create the Queen’s Coronation outfit. Camilla has gone with Bruce Oldfield – a safe pair of hands for a gown that will become one of the most famous historically. I’m not sure who Gucci were aiming their collection at, but any teenager thinking of copying their style can expect to be grounded for at least a month.

***

Travelling up North this weekend and it’s shocking to see the rubbish-filled grass verges alongside some of our major roads.

It’s like a rubbish tip that extends for hundreds of miles. Why can’t prisoners or those doing community service be given this clean up task? It seems we have the schemes in place, but prisoners have to volunteer to do it, and they choose not to.

In South Wales, prisoners from open prison HMP Prescoed, used to work as part of grounds maintenance teams, clearing litter and doing simple gardening tasks around Monmouthshire. However, the county council is now planning on scrapping the scheme as not enough prisoners are signing up.

Ahh isn’t it nice that we give these criminals a choice over what they get up to in prison – I mean, why go out picking up litter in the cold when you can stay warm and cosy in your cell getting to the next level on your favourite X-Box game.

***