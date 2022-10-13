Cathy Dobbs: Time teachers put children's needs first

Stock image by Bek Greenwood from Pixabay

Children have had so much disruption to their education over the last couple of years that teachers should really think hard about going on strike.

If they feel disgruntled about pay maybe we need to tell them that we will increase their salaries if they cut back on holidays. Children don’t need six weeks off in the summer – it sets their learning back and leaves working parents paying hundreds in childcare costs.

So, if teachers want an overhaul, let’s give them one – and this time make it something that benefits children and improves their learning.

***

We don’t need horror stories this Halloween – just the thought that Starmer and Sturgeon could form a coalition is enough to give anyone the heebie-jeebies.

***

There are a lot of things wrong with our councils, including too many of their workers coming across as totally disinterested. And yet the Local Government Association has decided that top of the agenda should be a document instructing councils on the use of those upsetting words ‘Mum and Dad’.

It thinks that ‘birthing parent’ and ‘non-birthing parent’ should be used instead.

The Local Government Association should focus instead on something that would really make a difference – putting a rocket up the backside of council workers.

***

Talking of rockets – fireworks officially go on sale this weekend. Let’s all get ready for the barrage of social media posts from angry dog owners. Why people can’t buy quiet fireworks and keep their neighbours happy I don’t know.

But then again, our neighbour has put a massive motorhome in front of his house, which sticks out past his drive, and he doesn’t seem to care a jot when I glare at him as I navigate past.

Inconsiderate neighbours are just part of life in the cramped UK.

***

As the nights get colder and darker we are all asking each other the same question – have you put the heating on yet?

If your friend is managing to avoid flicking the switch and heating their home it could be because they have recently bought some thermal underwear. John Lewis has reported seeing sales of thermal underwear doubling, while dressing gowns are in such big demand sales have gone up 76 per cent.