Cathy Dobbs on coincidences and loyalty to Boris

When it comes to the best job in the world, it looks like Boris could still be in with a chance of being prime minister. When 15,000 people were recently surveyed, 85 per cent of them wanted Boris back. There is also a petition ‘to give the Tory faithful a vote on whether to accept Boris’s resignation’. But what did Boris do to have achieved this loyalty – even from people that previously voted for the opposition? If you only listen to Twitter and the mainstream media then Boris was a party animal that overlooked the actions of disgraced Tamworth MP Chris Pincher. However, if you use your own judgement you will see that Boris not only delivered on Brexit, but used our new-found freedoms to ensure we had a world-beating Covid vaccine programme that saved lives. Have we forgotten how we were the envy of the rest of Europe that didn’t get their act together on the vaccines? Add his backing of Ukraine to the list, while we watched other leaders dither, and it’s easy to see why he still has a loyal following from those that don’t just swallow everything they see on TV.