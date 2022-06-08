Cathy Dobbs: The Queen has class in abundance

No – and isn’t it refreshing! The Queen has proven to be the perfect antidote to the narcissistic, self-obsessed selfie generation that doesn’t hold back from telling us their every thought and feeling.

In the royal family, there is no expectation to have plastic surgery or Botox – they are like the majority of us, who don’t judge ourselves and others according to a few wrinkles, a crooked nose or thinning hair. Although I have to admit, I don’t think we would feel the same about the Queen if she had a tattoo, nose piercings or long false nails. The mantra ‘Be more Kate and less Kardashian’ is directed at girls in a bid to show them that baring all and being shocking isn’t the only way to get noticed – being classy like the Duchess of Cambridge will ultimately make you stand out from the crowd.

Class is something the Queen has in abundance, and it’s her loyalty and devotion that have inspired us for the last 70 years. On her 21st birthday, she announced that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service”. Over the last few days we have seen how millions of us respect and admire this remarkable woman, who has been a constant presence in all our lives. Part of this popularity has been because she has remained uncontroversial. When so many celebrities give their opinions too freely, the Queen’s quiet, efficient and dignified approach to life has been a welcome relief.

Her Majesty doesn’t speak just because she is desperate to be heard. And when she does make a speech it is well thought out, and no one can find fault with her words - not even the miserable anti-royalists. Because, despite our Queen being probably the most famous, inspiring woman in the world, there is a group that wants an end to the monarchy. Why? Maybe it’s because the royal family cost the taxpayer too much?

According to the tax calculating website income-tax.co.uk, for every £1 that is spent on the royals, taxpayers get back £7. A report by BrandFinance, shows that the monarchs contribute £1.7 billion per year to the country's economy. Using a tax to GDP ratio means £571 million goes into the taxpayer bucket.

Maybe the anti-monarchy group argue that the royal family is outdated, elitist or even racist? And yet they are loved throughout the world, with people in commonwealth areas such as Botswana, Bangladesh and Barbados celebrating with us Brits. Over the past few days we’ve put on a show that has been so incredibly brilliant that it has lifted morale, brought us together and shown us, and the world, just what we can do.