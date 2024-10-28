'Journalism Matters – and this is why' – Message from editor Mark Drew
Why should we mark a Journalism Matters Week?
True, it's a little self-indulgent, but it is sometimes worth reminding ourselves as an industry that we hold power and influence – and that we should always use it with care.
I am proud to be editor of sister titles the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, which are this year celebrating respective 150th and 60th anniversaries. I live on the edge of Wolverhampton and I can see the Wrekin from my house on a good day.
Both patches are very different. The Express & Star takes in the urban Black Country as well as more leafy areas like Staffordshire and Wyre Forest. The Shropshire Star has a largely rural audience, although Telford suffers some of the challenges faced by nearby communities like Wolverhampton and Dudley.
We are alive to the issues that impact our region. We aim to highlight them, debate why they happen and try to use our influence to make a difference.