'As offensive as many find the tactics, the reality is that they work' – Dominic Robertson on the latest exploits of Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil returned to the headlines this week with their latest high-profile target – that famous source of pollutants, the static stones of Stonehenge.

For those following the group's campaign it's not a surprise.

I actually visited Stonehenge last month and while there my partner casually voiced her opinion that she would not be surprised to see the powder-flinging campaigners targetting the historic site in future.

With hindsight it's a prediction that had it come from a Tory parliamentary candidate would have the gambling commission investigating their links to the climate activists.