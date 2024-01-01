Money Saving Amy's new year advice for saving and making more money in 2024

January is the perfect time for a “reset”, and a great time to get planning financially for the year ahead.

Today I'm offering a few thoughts on how you can plan your year. Getting organised is the best policy, both in sorting your spending and looking for extra earning opportunities.

WRITE A LIST!

I suggest you write a list of all the milestones that are coming up in 2024 and consider how you can do things differently, saving a few pounds along the way.

You would be amazed at the amount you can save over a year by taking a cheaper option, or taking advantage of special offers.

Here is a list for starters – consider it as food for thought!

Birthdays, weddings, baby showers and christenings; anniversaries; school holidays, both main ones and half terms; Easter, halloween and Christmas; summer holidays; school uniform, yearly bills such as car and/or home insurance, or perhaps the green waste bin yearly payment; yearly subscriptions you may have; increases in bills such as council tax.

Of course, this is among many other things, and while many of these may seem obvious, sometimes the most obvious things get overlooked and forgotten, and therefore it’s a great time to get planning ahead.

Over the course of the last few years I have learnt that saving six to 12 months in advance works well, and I highly recommend doing this as it gives you plenty of time to prepare, make a realistic saving plan and spread the cost. It also gives enough time to 'side hustle' the money, if required.