Cathy Dobbs: No gold digger - why Sasha is a real example

Prince Harry's book, Spare

As speculation grew over who this mystery woman was, she knew that it was only a matter of time before she ended up with photographers on her doorstep. So, she got there first, told her story and made money from it.

But that’s not why I admire her so much – it’s that this happily married mother of two is a digger driver. This week is National Apprenticeship Week and it’s just the right time for a story to come out about a woman who hasn’t made a typical female career choice.

A report last month by the Construction Skills Network showed that an extra 25,350 workers are needed for building sites in the West Midlands by 2027. Locally we heard this week that HS2 is planning to create 300 new apprenticeships this year. Women – the building sites of the West Midlands need you, could this be the year you sign up for an apprenticeship?

On the subject of talented women – it feels like everyone has been gripped by BBC drama Happy Valley, written by Sally Wainwright and with Sarah Lancashire in the leading role as Sgt Catherine Cawood. It seems they filmed five endings to ensure no one could reveal any details about the tense finale with a twist. The biggest crime would be if Sally and Sarah don’t sweep the boards at this year’s National Television Awards.

News that a million preschool children are growing up in poverty gives us a glimpse behind the doors of homes across the UK. Figures from The Joseph Rowntree Foundation show that children are missing out on essentials such as a winter coat, decent shoes or a warm home.

We know the cost of living crisis is hitting homes across the country, but mental health issues and addictions could be behind some of the findings. For example, it seems some preschoolers are deprived of cleanliness, which costs the price of a bar of soap – just 20p in Tesco. This report isn’t just about benefits, it actually highlights that we need more mental health support in our communities to ensure parents are coping.