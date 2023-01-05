Star comment: Nation needs stability and economic confidence

Prome Minister Rishi Sunak

The bill for Christmas has to be paid, the days are short and the weather miserable. So the latest findings on food inflation will not help lift spirits.

Prices are soaring at an unprecedented rate, confirming expectations that 2023 is set to be a difficult year.

There are glimmers of hope, however. The wholesale gas price is now lower than it was when Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine, providing the opportunity for energy suppliers to lower prices and dampen rampant inflation. An unseasonally warm winter has meant people are spending less than they might have done on energy and demand is modest while supplies remain constant.

Rishi Sunak has banked his leadership on a return to economic stability. He will have to make sure he gets it right. With public sector workers in dispute over pay, with food costs soaring and with people struggling to make ends meet, we need an economy that works for the many, not just the few.

Mr Sunak has provided stable leadership and helped to rid Downing Street of the psychodramas that came with his two predecessors. Now is the time for him to demonstrate the kind of political leadership that brings some stability and confidence to the economic outlook.

The nation will go to the polls next year and by then, it will expect the economy to be in good shape. Time is short for Mr Sunak. He must make progress and he must do so with speed. There is a long road to recovery and little time to waste as we combat debt and ensure growth.

***

The cost of energy continues to place families and businesses under pressure. Of equal concern is that our continued reliance on fossil fuels pushes the planet beyond its reasonable limits, as global warming quickens.

If we are to address these issues, part of the answer lies in becoming more efficient and harnessing the power of nature.

The call for a renewed effort to insulate homes and accelerate our move to a net zero future is welcome. However, we have been here before and so far there has been limited progress. It is time to see positive action. Talk is cheap, actions speak louder than words.