Star comment: In an era of fake news, newspapers provide a critical role

This week is Journalism Matters Week

It is intended to show the value of what we do. Some may feel it is self-indulgent to highlight the work of this newspaper and its website.

But, in uncertain times, it is worth stepping back and considering what our country and our democracy would be without the role of local newspapers and websites.

Every day we cover council meetings, court cases, tribunals and political meetings that would otherwise go unreported. We help ensure that those in power in our parishes, towns and cities are held accountable for the decisions they make. That matters, because democracy should be built on accountability for those in charge.

In a world in which fake news and conspiracy theories fly around the internet and land on our phones and laptops, we should cherish avenues in which reliable news can be found. It is therefore a welcome sign that Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan today talks up the importance of independent journalism and pledges to protect its future interests.

Newspapers are commercial entities and need to make a profit to remain in business. They service a critical function, however, in helping to safeguard democracy and preventing abuses of power.

We have only to look at the carry-ons in Westminster to know that politicians need to be answerable to others.

Newspapers provide that function and at a local level, reporters can make a big difference for the better.

They are the eyes and ears of those who would otherwise be kept in the dark and whose voices would go unheard.

A survey from the shopkeepers who sell tobacco clearly feel there remains a problem with young people and smoking. Cigarettes and now vaping are highly prized by some who have little regard for the law.

Shopkeepers acknowledge that tobacco is important for business but there is also great unease at the growth in vaping among young people.

While vaping is a useful tool to help people stop smoking, it is alarming that it now appears to be the new trend among teenagers who are lured by the sweet flavours on offer. This survey comes from the people who have to try to police the current rules from behind their counters and they should be listened to.